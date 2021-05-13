Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amarin were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

