Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 58,732 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,732 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.05 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

