Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,102. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

