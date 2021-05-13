Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 859.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,823. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

