Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

