Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$47.50 at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.64.

TSE LIF opened at C$43.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$44.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.90.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

