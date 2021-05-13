Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

RKDA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

