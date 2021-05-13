Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $2,774,595.65 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $557.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.18 and a 200-day moving average of $528.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.