LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

LXS stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

