Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.42.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

