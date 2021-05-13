Larry L. Wood Sells 7,830 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EW opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

