Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.02

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$182.02 and traded as high as C$186.98. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$185.00, with a volume of 9,725 shares changing hands.

LAS.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit