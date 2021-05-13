Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.02

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$182.02 and traded as high as C$186.98. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$185.00, with a volume of 9,725 shares changing hands.

LAS.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

