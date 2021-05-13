Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 22,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,877. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
