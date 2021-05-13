Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 22,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,877. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.