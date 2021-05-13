Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.