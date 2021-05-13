Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,765,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $282.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,097. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.