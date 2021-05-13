Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,949. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.