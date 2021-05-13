Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,744,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $840.72. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $456.50 and a twelve month high of $880.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.19. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit