Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,744,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $17.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $840.72. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $456.50 and a twelve month high of $880.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.19. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

