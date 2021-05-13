Leaf Group’s (LEAF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEAF. BTIG Research lowered shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

