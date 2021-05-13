Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

