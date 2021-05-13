Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

LMND stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. 9,043,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,527. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade accounts for about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

