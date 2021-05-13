Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.80

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 3975637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Company Profile (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects covering a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.