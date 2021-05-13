Liberum Capital Boosts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of THG opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 643.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 677.49.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

