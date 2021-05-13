Liberum Capital Boosts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of THG opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 643.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 677.49.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
