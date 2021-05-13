Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00635035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

