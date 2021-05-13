Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.