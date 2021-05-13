Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 2,244 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $146.84 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

