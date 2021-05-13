Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 32,563 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 936.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

