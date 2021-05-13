Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $901,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,332 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 159,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.