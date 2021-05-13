Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.32. 4,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.