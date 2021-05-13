Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 276 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

