Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0911

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $830,419.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,943,437 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

