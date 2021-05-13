London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Lowered to GBX 8,500 at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 6,972 ($91.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,378.74. The stock has a market cap of £35.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Stephen O’Connor bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

