Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LKHLY remained flat at $$20.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. Lonking has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

