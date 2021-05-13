Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LKHLY remained flat at $$20.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. Lonking has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $20.96.
About Lonking
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.