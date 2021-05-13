L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

LRLCY opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $85.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

