Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.
Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
