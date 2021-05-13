Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.