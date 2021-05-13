LSV Asset Management Acquires 293,086 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 193.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 750 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

