LSV Asset Management Acquires 568,457 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 262.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

