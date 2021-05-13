LSV Asset Management Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BZH stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

