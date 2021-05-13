LSV Asset Management Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

