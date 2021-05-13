LSV Asset Management Sells 3,749,466 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $476.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

