LSV Asset Management Sells 66,800 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.08 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

