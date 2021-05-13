Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) PT Raised to $0.80

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

