Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price dropped by analysts at Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Lumentum stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

