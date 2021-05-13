LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several research firms have commented on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

