Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Lyft stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

