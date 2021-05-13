M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of WINK opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The stock has a market cap of £25.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.50.
M Winkworth
