M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The stock has a market cap of £25.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.50.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

