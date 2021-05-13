Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.59

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.589 per share on Monday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

