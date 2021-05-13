Macquarie Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Neutral

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,846. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

