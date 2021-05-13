Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

