Madden Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.48. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,973. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

