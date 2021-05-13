Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 17,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,094. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.